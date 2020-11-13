Haney Technical Center opens Spring 2021 registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students interested in furthering their education at Haney Technical Center can apply for spring programs, many of which have spots open for the first time since July of this year.

The first of spring courses begin January 4 at Haney, and registration will remain open until classes are full.

Alex Murphy, Haney Technical Center Chief Community Relations Officer, said school staff expects the spots to fill quickly with many of the programs leading to high-demand career fields.

Aviation Mechanics, Automotive Collision, Computer Systems and Information Technology and Electrical Trades are a few of the programs open for new students.

Electrical Trades Instructor Robert Callier said students in his program study for approximately a year’s time before entering into a competitive field with a working knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, electricity, wiring and more.

Online applications for Spring 2021 and financial aid details can be found on Haney Technical Center’s website.

