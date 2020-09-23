Haney Technical Center opens registration for 3 programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those interested in careers in the automotive industry or administrative positions could find the next step in their career at Haney Technical Center, where registration for three separate programs has opened ahead of the October start date.

Haney’s Chief Community Relations Officer, Alex Murphy, said the Automotive Collision Technology program, as well as the Medical Administrative Specialist and Administrative Office Specialist programs, have spots open, which could fill quickly due to high demand.

Murphy explained the programs range from 9 to 14 months and financial aid is often available for those interested.

Automotive Collision Technology Program Instructor, Jeff McGee, said students learn a wide range of skills in the 14 months, including hands-on instruction with training vehicles, painting, welding, structural and frame repair, as well as refinishing.

Watch this News 13 This Morning segment to learn more, or call Haney Technical Center at 850-767-5500 to register. More information also can be found on the center’s website.