Haney Technical Center encouraging remote registration for fall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools across the Panhandle continue to make plans and adjustments heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, and Haney Technical Center will do the same regarding upcoming registration.

Fall registration begins Monday, July 20 and interested students will be asked to register remotely if possible.

Chief Community Relations Officer Alex Murphy told News 13, in-person appointments will still be available, but the school is working to limit face-to-face contact.

Murphy said class sizes have been limited in order to follow CDC guidelines and some already are filled with returning students. However, anyone interested should still register as some students may not return, opening up a spot for a new applicant.

The coming year’s classes will begin on August 4, but some programs will start at a later date. For information on funding and potential scholarship opportunities, contact Haney Technical Center at 850-767-5500.

Find up-to-date information, online applications and COVID-19 precautions by visiting Haney Technical Center online.