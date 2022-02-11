PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Tones Chapter is offering singing valentines to send to that special someone for Valentine’s Day.

Reservations are available for Feb. 12-14 and should be booked by phone at (850)-381-5795.

The singing valentines include two songs and a rose from the group. It costs $25 per individual and group prices can be worked out by phone call. Credit cards, cash, or check are all accepted.

For more information call (850)-381-5795, or watch the full interview from News 13 This Morning!