Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus performing Singing Valentines

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local barbershop quartet is bringing new meaning to showing love and holiday spirit for Valentine’s Day by offering Singing Valentines on a reservation basis.

The Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus will travel to perform songs filled with love February 12 through the 14th, providing two selections and a rose, for the cost of $30.

Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus members said community members can reserve a Singing Valentine by calling 850-381-5795, or order via email using gulftoneschorus@yahoo.com.

