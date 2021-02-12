Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus performing Singing Valentines

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local barbershop quartet is bringing new meaning to showing love and holiday spirit for Valentine’s Day by offering Singing Valentines on a reservation basis.

The Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus will travel to perform songs filled with love February 12 through the 14th, providing two selections and a rose, for the cost of $30.

Gulf Tones Barbershop Chorus members said community members can reserve a Singing Valentine by calling 850-381-5795, or order via email using gulftoneschorus@yahoo.com.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Byrd's third-grade class

Ms. Watkins' third-grade class

Ms. Nicol's Third Grade class

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Ms. Horvactics Kindergarten Class

Mrs. Weilenga's Second Grade Class

Ms. Gerke's first-grade class

Ms. Jones 5th Grade Class

Mrs. Morris 5th Grade Class

Breakfast Point Academy third grade

Ms. Kirk's third grade class

Ms. Cottingham's Third Grade Class

Ms. Daniels Third Grade Class

Mrs. Deabate First Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

The Gulf Tones join News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning HIGHWAY 98 FATAL WRECK

Panama City displays banners in honor of Black History Month

Mosley HS student saves teacher

A muddy mess in DeFuniak Springs becomes a multi-million dollar improvement project

Panama City Beach Mayor Fired

More Local News

Don't Miss