Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16

PORT ST JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2020 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Fishing Licenses are required to scallop.

According to the Gulf County TDC and FWC, regions open for scalloping include all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the western side of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County.

Scallop seekers will be allowed to keep two gallons of whole bay scallops in the shell, or one pint of scallop meat shucked. For those in a vessel or boat, they can keep 10 gallons of whole scallops or a half gallon of scallop meat, but those guidelines do not allow individuals to exceed their personal limit.

Adrianne Glass, Marketing Associate with Gulf County’s TDC, said helpful scalloping items include snorkels, masks, gloves, cleaning supplies, dive flags and mesh bags.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more on Scallop Season 2020.