GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Calling all singers!

The Gulf County Tourist Development Council is hosting a first-of-its-kind Song Contest to promote Gulf County Tourism. They are asking for a singer/songwriter to compose an original song.

The song will serve as an anthem to connect locals and visitors.

The contest began earlier this month and lasts until August 30th.

“We want the song to be upbeat, under 5 minutes and something everyone who loves Gulf County can rally around. An anthem for how we live and interact with our waters, community, and nature,” said Gulf County Tourism Marketing Director, Adrianne Glass.

The prizes for the contest are top-notch for a budding performance aritst.

The song chosen will be featured in Gulf County’s Spring 2023 Tourism Marketing Campaign. The winner or winners will have an opportunity to perform the song at Blast on the Bay Songwriters Festival in October 2022. Lastly, Gulf County TDC will produce a full length Music Video and :30 Spot for Media Buys

You can find more information about the competition here.