Gulf Coast State College to host Super Saturday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College visited WMBB Studios today to talk about an upcoming event.

GCSC will host Super Saturday this Saturday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students can register for classes, talk about advising, Financial Aid, and any services that are not normally accessible during the weekend.

This Super Saturday will also have the Commodore Cook Off. For students who are registering in classes, free food, such as hot dogs and hamburgers, is offered.

There will also be activities, such as a dunk tank, watermelon spitting competition, a tie-dying station, and more.

They invite potential and current students, and families to the event.