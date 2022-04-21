PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re thinking about getting that degree, now is your chance. Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event on April 23 for Summer and Fall semester registration.

This event is for prospective students interested in attending GCSC and current students ready to register for classes. The $10 fee has been waived for the occasion.

“Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process,” said Executive Director of Enrollment Management/Registrar for the college, Merissa Hudson.

News 13 This Morning highlighted the Digital Media program and what it offers for students.

“Students get real world experience in the Digital Media program. We have a TV studio, so we do shows, they can assist in production and they can have their own radio show. So we are a practical program,” said Dr. Erika Goines an Associate Professor of Digital Media for the program.

Karen Morris is a sophomore student that has three of her own radio shows. She also made the choice to come back to get her degree after having children.

“I am so thankful to be able to have the opportunities through the college,” she said.

Super Saturday will be held at two locations, GCSC’s Advanced Technology Center on the Panama City Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST and at the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

To make an appointment at the Panama City campus click here.