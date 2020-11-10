Gulf Coast State College to hold Super Saturday events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Prospective and current college students in the Panhandle area will have two opportunities to attend Super Saturday this fall at Gulf Coast State College.

The first event will be held at the Panama City campus November 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in which students can enroll or register for Spring 2021 classes.

Gulf Coast State College Associate Director of Enrollment Services, Merrisa Hudson, said the college is asking students to wear a mask to Super Saturday as well as make an appointment ahead of time in order to attend.

The second event will be held on the Gulf/Franklin campus November 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. E.T. and give students a similar chance to register, enroll and receive information about the coming semester.

Hudson said the $10 application fee will be waived at Super Saturday for new students, and specialists from advising, financial aid, career development and other areas will be on-hand to answer questions.

