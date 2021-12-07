Gulf Coast State College scholarships open for applications until March 15

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is offering hundreds of scholarship opportunities to both new and current students.

The scholarships are available to everyone currently attending or interested in attending Gulf Coast State College with a 2.0 GPA or higher.

Gulf Coast State College Foundation Assistant Director, Dunkin McLane, said there are currently over 750 scholarship opportunities in a variety of programs that are available to apply for.

The deadline is Tuesday, March 15, and applying to the college’s available scholarships is free.

One of the scholarships is the Gulf Coast Guarantee Scholarship Program, which is available to any high school graduates in Bay, Gulf or Franklin counties.

For more information, head to the college foundation’s website or watch our interview from News 13 This Morning.