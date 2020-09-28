Gulf Coast State College Culinary Arts recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States is recognized each year from September 15 through October 15, celebrating the culture, contributions and heritage of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

News 13 This Morning and Gulf Coast State College Culinary Arts Instructor Chef Stephen Withall discussed the month-long observance as well as Hispanic cuisine by cooking pupusas- the national dish of El Salvador.

Chef Withall explained pupusas are made from corn flour, or masa, and stuffed with one or more ingredients, like cheese, squash or refried beans. The dish is then served with curtido, a pickled cabbage relish, or other toppings tomato sauce and salsa.

Withall also said pupusas and their ingredients can vary from country to country, demonstrating the diversity of the dish as well as local produce in each region.

Gulf Coast College’s Culinary Arts students do some exploring of their own, according to Withall, as they learn about the cuisine and flavors from different areas of the world.

Find out more about cooking for National Hispanic Heritage Month by watching the segment above.

Further information on the college’s culinary program can be found online here.