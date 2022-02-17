PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College officials are asking for the community’s input on several aspects of the college to help them build their new strategic plan.

This short survey is available for anyone and everyone in the community to fill out until Feb. 28.

Katie McCurdy, Gulf Coast State College’s Executive Director of Community Engagement, said all of the feedback received from the community will be used to set five-year goals for the college.

McCurdy also discussed some of the questions that will be on the survey, such as, “what are the potential changes to our community and its needs between 2022 and 2027?” and “what should the college do differently or change in order to remain a relevant and effective organization?”

For more information go to the Gulf Coast State College’s website or watch the full interview on News 13 Midday.