Gulf Coast State College accepting applications for Public Safety Programs

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Public safety in the Florida Panhandle encompasses the roles of firefighters, law enforcement and EMTs, as well as emergency services managers and more. Those interested in pursuing one of those careers have the chance to apply for local courses.

Gulf Coast State College is accepting applications for the EMS, firefighting and law enforcement programs, which will begin in the Spring 2021 semester.

Students seeking an EMS career will need to apply by November 9, firefighting by December 7 and law enforcement by December 11.

Once enrolled, public safety division students will take courses on the North Bay Campus, located near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, and also will learn in the Emergency Operations Center alongside trained personnel.

Watch the included segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more about each of the programs.

Those interested in applying can visit the Public Safety Division online, as well as call the Emergency Operations Center at 850-872-3878. 

