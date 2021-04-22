Gulf Coast School for Autism holding Super Hero 5k and fun-run event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, and to support a great cause, then look no further than the Gulf Coast School for Autism’s first-ever Super Hero 5k and 1-mile fun run.

Runners are encouraged to wear superhero attire to be a hero for autistic members of the community through spreading awareness and overall understanding.

Gulf Coast School for Autism has been in the Panhandle for 10-years and is a completely family-operated business. Assistant Director Kuryn Patterson said that those who participate in the run and donate will enable the school to provide more opportunities for their students.

“This money will go towards our music and arts programs at our school. These programs are vital part of their education because these teachers teach in a specific way that our students are able to thrive on,” said Patterson.

While Saturday’s forecast may be rainy, Patterson said they will still be handing out swag bags to the participants at their school from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. She added that individuals can still complete the race individually and tag the school on social media.

Aside for providing necessary funds for educational programs, Patterson said the run also provides a sense of community for both parents and autistic children in the area.

“We are a resource for autistic parents in the community, many parents come asking for help on where to find places for hair cuts or dentists in the community. Many people don’t realize that autistic children may require specialized services,” said Patterson.

The cost of the 5k is $30, the cost of the 1 mile fun run is $25 and the virtual option is $20.

You can register for the race here.