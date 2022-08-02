BAY COUNTY, FLA. (WMBB)— Calling all prospective college students!

Gulf Coast State College is hosting a “Super Saturday” enrollment event on August 6th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in GCSC’s GCSC’s Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management (formerly the Advanced Technology Center) and from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at the Gulf/Franklin Campus.

The event is for prospective students who are interested in enrolling for the Summer 2021 semester and for current students who need to register for classes. The $10 application fee is currently being waived for all new students at this event.

News 13 This Morning spoke with the Health and Sciences Department faculty and staff to highlight their programs and new opportunities available for students.

To learn more about the dental hygiene and dental assistant programs, watch the segment below.

To learn more about the surgical suite and how it aids future surgical assistants and future RN/BSNs, watch below.

To learn more about the nursing program, watch below.

Jason Hedden from Gulf Coast State College on News 13 Midday discussing “Super Saturday”.