Gospel Sing event to benefit deputy mentor programs in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning welcomed Deputy Matthew Cole and Sgt. Larry Grainger to the WMBB Studio to preview the Gospel Sing event happening Saturday, September 28.

Doors to Gospel Sing will open at 5:30 p.m., at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School.

Panhandle residents have attended the event for more than 50 years, and Cole and Grainger told News 13 they expect another large turnout and look forward to connecting with the community.

The event is free to attend, but donations are welcome, as the proceeds will benefit two programs through the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for mentoring and supporting youth in the community.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more from Cole and Grainger about the mentorship programs and their impact, as well as the musical acts playing at Gospel Sing.

Cole also said to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 850-747-4700 with further questions about attending the event.