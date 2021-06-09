Golf tournament in July to benefit families of fallen and disabled veterans

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The first annual Panama City Beach Golf Championship that will be held at the end of July will help support a charity important to many military families.

The tournament will be held at Bay Point Golf Club, and proceeds will benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation. The organization gives scholarships to children and family members of fallen and disabled military service members.

Bay Point Golf Club General Manager Ryan Mulvey said the club has worked with the foundation a lot in the past, and that they are a great military organization to support.

“It’s just an awesome organization that started in the roots of golf, with the Lieutenant Colonel [Dan] Rooney being a PGA member,” Mulvey said. “We try to do our part around here, especially with how big of a military presence we have here in the panhandle.”

He said raising money for the Folds of Honor “felt natural” because of the military population in the area.

Mulvey said the tournament will be two rounds of amateur stroke play on the Bay Point golf course, which is the only Nicklaus Design golf course in Northwest Florida.

The tournament will be held on July 31 through August 1. The entry fee is $250 per person.

Learn more about Folds of Honor and how to sign up for the golf tournament.