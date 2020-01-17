Glory Shine Farm to hold free Open Farm Day

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Glory Shine Farm will open to the public January 20 for Open Farm Day, in which Panhandle residents are invited to come out to the farm for an educational experience.

The Keefe family, owners of Glory Shine Farm, will welcome visitors in three different windows during the day: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. The visitors will be able to pet and learn about different farm animals and agriculture during a tour of the farm.

The farm holds animals like cattle, chickens, turkey and goats. A petting zoo area will be constructed for children to get hands-on interaction.

Open Farm Day is free to attend, but donations are welcome.

