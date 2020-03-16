Girls Inc. recognizes Women’s History Month

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In an effort to recognize National Women’s History Month, Girls Inc. of Bay County members met with News 13 This Morning to discuss how the organization is educating its girls during March and throughout the year.

The group of girls completed projects throughout the morning, highlighting prominent women from the past and present.

Girls Inc. of Bay County works with girls ages 6-18, inspiring them to be brave, smart and bold. Those interested also can find out more about Girls Inc. using the organization’s website.