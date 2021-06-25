Girls Inc. of Bay County talks summer camp and employment opportunities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer camps for kids are going on all across the area, including at Girls Inc. of Bay County.

They are hosting the eight week program to help promote healthy lifestyles and build confidence for young girls ages six to 18.

While this summer’s camp is currently full, program director Rebecca Wade said the organization supports girls year-round: they have an after school program that will start at the beginning of the next school year.

Activities at their programs include STEM-related projects, team building and educational games about entrepreneurship and money.

“It’s an awesome organization, and just getting to see the girls’ lights come on every day and just learn new things and grow and expand… It’s just amazing,” Wade said.

Registration for the after school program opens in mid-to-late July, and registration for next summer’s camp will open around April of 2022.

Wade also said the organization is currently in need of employees.

Girls Inc. is hiring for both part time and full time positions, including program instructors and a teen coordinator.

Learn more about the organization and how you can become involved.