Girls Inc. of Bay County plans for coming academic year amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — No matter the schooling option Bay District Schools’ parents choose for their student this academic year, local organizations like Girls Inc. of Bay County will hold after-school programs while following CDC guidelines.

Program Director, Rebecca Wade, told News 13 This Morning, parents can register their girl for another year with Girls Inc. by using the organization’s website or calling 850-588-8711.

Wade explained the girls will start off the year on August 20, learning about subjects like elections, voting and civic responsibilities in the “She Votes” program, as well as science-driven topics like studying butterflies and caterpillars.

Executive Director, Niki Kelly, said the organization wants to continue serving girls in the community while maintaining social distance and enforcing mask-wearing along with Bay District Schools.

Kelly also said Girls Inc. of Bay County currently is hiring for eight or more positions for the coming year and asks those interested in working part-time to visit the Employment Opportunities section of the website.

She explained college or graduate students with an interest in women’s studies, education and a passion for helping girls succeed would be best suited for the program staff positions, among other qualifications.

