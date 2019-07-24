Girl Scouts announce new STEM badge programs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girl Scouts visited with News 13 This Morning to discuss 42 new badge programs.

The new programs will teach girls about areas like coding, app development, cybersecurity and similar programs, all with the purpose of creating an interest in STEM careers through hands-on learning.

Some of the programs also allow girls to work outdoors, and encourage members to visit other areas of the country to try new activities like hiking or snowboarding, which may not be available to them where they live.