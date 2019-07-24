NEWS ALERT /
AT&T withholds content from subscribers rather than negotiate with broadcasters at fair market rates.

Girl Scouts announce new STEM badge programs

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girl Scouts visited with News 13 This Morning to discuss 42 new badge programs.

The new programs will teach girls about areas like coding, app development, cybersecurity and similar programs, all with the purpose of creating an interest in STEM careers through hands-on learning.

Some of the programs also allow girls to work outdoors, and encourage members to visit other areas of the country to try new activities like hiking or snowboarding, which may not be available to them where they live.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Marketplace

Submit a News Tip

Fill out my online form.