Gideon v. Wainwright display opens to public

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Museum will hold an open house for its new display on the Gideon v. Wainwright Supreme Court case Thursday, November 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The case began in Bay County with a robbery incident, and moved its way through multiple courts before resulting in the landmark decision: the right to have an attorney.

The Historical Society of Bay County will showcase the exhibit during its regular business hours following the open house.

