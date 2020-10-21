Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Ghosts in the Field to feature Bay Storytellers & music

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Ghosts and haunts will abound Friday night in St. Andrews as Bay Storytellers joins Floriopolis for Ghosts in the Field, starting at 7 p.m.

The event will feature Halloween-themed stories and music, with the field next to Floriopolis opening around 5 p.m. for seating.

Floriopolis Creative Director, Heather Parker, said close-toed shoes and longer pants are recommended for safe sitting and walking through the field.

Parker also said anyone who comes to Ghosts in the Field is welcome to bring snacks, food or coolers to enjoy while listening to the stories, however she recommends attendees are at least 14 years of age.

The event will not have an admission costs, but any donations will benefit Floriopolis, which is located at 1131 Beck Avenue.

