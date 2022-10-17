PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is getting into the Halloween spirit with its Fall Fest and Trunk-or-Treat event!

Gulf Coast State College student Madison Hayne was in the studio to give all the details about the event. The fun kicks off on Friday, Oct 21st starting at 6 p.m. in the student union east parking lot at Gulf Coast State College.

There will be popcorn, cotton candy, and all different types of games. This event is free to attend and don’t forget to wear your costume! For more information, you can watch the full interview on News 13 This Morning!