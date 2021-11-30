GCSC Visual & Performing Arts hosting two holiday concerts in early December

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual and Performing Arts Division is presenting two annual holiday concerts this December.

The first concert will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at the Amelia Center Theatre. It will feature the Singing Commodores and The Jazz Ensemble. It is a free event, however, donations are accepted for music scholarships. Canned food donations will also be accepted for a local food bank.

The second concert will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, and will feature the Concert Chorale and the Concert Band. Jason Hedden, the college’s Visual and Performing Arts Chair, said those who attend can expect an array of holiday favorites that encompass the spirit of the season.

For more information watch our interview with Hedden from News 13 Midday.