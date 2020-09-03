GCSC to hold first-ever Virtual College Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As universities across the country continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators and faculty at Gulf Coast State College will take a new approach to their annual “College Night” event.

The school will hold a “Virtual College Fair” for the first time ever, September 17, with two live chat sessions.

Katie McCurdy, GCSC’s Community Engagement Executive Director, said the chats will provide information about degrees, programs, scholarships, careers and other higher education-related topiccs.

The virtual fair is free to attend and open to the public, meaning participants do not have to live in the Panhandle or currently be attending school to tune in.

Kristin Cottrell, GCSC Recruiter, told New 13 This Morning the college fair will feature universities and schools from different regions of the United States, such as California, Florida and Connecticut.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about attending.

Also find out more information by visiting Gulf Coast State College’s website.