[ NewsNation ]
Nightly Three Hours Newscast on WGN America. No Opinions, Just News. Click to learn more.
Click Here for COVID19 Testing

GCSC to hold first-ever Virtual College Fair

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As universities across the country continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators and faculty at Gulf Coast State College will take a new approach to their annual “College Night” event.

The school will hold a “Virtual College Fair” for the first time ever, September 17, with two live chat sessions.

Katie McCurdy, GCSC’s Community Engagement Executive Director, said the chats will provide information about degrees, programs, scholarships, careers and other higher education-related topiccs.

The virtual fair is free to attend and open to the public, meaning participants do not have to live in the Panhandle or currently be attending school to tune in.

Kristin Cottrell, GCSC Recruiter, told New 13 This Morning the college fair will feature universities and schools from different regions of the United States, such as California, Florida and Connecticut.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about attending.

Also find out more information by visiting Gulf Coast State College’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

Ms. McQuagge's Third Grade Class

Mrs. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class

Ms. Peters' First Grade Class

Mrs. Newberry's fifth grade class

Mrs. Gray Third Grade Class

Mrs. Touchton's Second Grade Class

Ms. Vines' Fourth Grade Class

Ms. Marchi's Second Grade Class

Pledge of the Day on News 13 This Morning

News 13 This Morning Pledge of the Day

Ms. Folsom's Kindergarten Class recites pledge

News 13 Pledge of the Day 11AUG2020

The Daily Pledge 10aug2020

Ms. Anderson's Second Grade Class

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Perry's Second Grade Class

GCSC to hold virtual college fair

Local Couple inspired by their son to design clear facial covering

BCSO carries out three search warrants, arrests three

Bay County Sheriff’s Office receives approval to purchase drug detection device

Operation Spay Bay staff collects pet supplies to bring to shelters affected by Hurricane Laura

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the