GCSC students pool together for “Red Speedo” productions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College Theatre students will tell the story of an Olympic hopeful swimmer through six poolside performances, starting Feb 12.

“Red Speedo” cast members said the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

They also will hold two Sunday performances on February 14 and 21, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Social distancing will be enforced for audience members, as well as temperature checks and mask-wearing, according to cast members.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the shows by visiting Gulf Coast State College’s website.

Watch the included segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more about “Red Speedo.”