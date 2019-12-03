GCSC offering two public safety courses in 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College representatives visited News 13 to preview their upcoming public safety courses.

The college will offer two night courses: fire recruiting and law enforcement.

To qualify for the fire recruiting course, you must be 18 years or older, and pass a background check and physical exam. The course will run from February to July. At the end, students will take a state certification exam.

The law enforcement class will start in January and end in October. There will also be a state certification exam to finish the course.

For information on how to register, you can visit Gulf Coast’s website.