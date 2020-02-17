GCSC offering free kids dental exams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Dental Hygiene Program is offering free kids dental exams February 17-20 starting at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The free exams are available for children ages 3 to 17 years old, and include cleaning, x-rays and fluoride treatments. Appointments are required.

The multi-day initiative is known as the college’s “Kidz Klinic,” which allows for dental hygiene students to work with children and help them learn to feel more comfortable when visiting the dentist.

Also, students will work to educate the children and their parents on teeth cleaning routines, healthy dental habits and tooth decay prevention, as part of National Children’s Dental Health Month.

The appointments will be held in Gulf Coast State College’s Health Sciences building on the first floor.

Call 850-872-3833 to schedule a Kidz Klinic visit.

