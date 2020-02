PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is hosting its first annual 5k race at the Gulf-Franklin campus.

It will take place on Saturday, March 7. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. EST, and the race begins at 10 a.m. EST.

The race costs $10 per person, and includes a t-shirt, while supplies last.

For more information on how you can register, check out this video or visit here.