PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The last day of school is just a couple months away, and Gulf Coast State College wants to celebrate local graduating high school seniors by inviting them to an event at their Panama City campus.

“Senior Night” is an event for 2023 graduating seniors in Bay, Franklin, and Gulf Counties.

Those who attend will be able to enjoy food, games, music, and giveaways.

“Senior Night” will be taking place in the Charles Hilton Center on Tuesday, April 11, and will run from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m..

To preregister for this event, click here.