BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College turns 65 this year, and in honor of this big anniversary, the Gulf Coast State College Foundation is throwing the first annual Fund Run & 5k in September.

The inaugural Fund Run & 5k takes place September 17. Registration kicks begins at 7:00 that morning, the 5k begins at 8:00 a.m., and the fund run begins at 8:30 a.m..

Proceeds from the event go to fund the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship which provides $1,400 a year to current Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County high school graduates who apply for the program.

Everyone who signs up for this event will receive a swag bag that includes a shirt and bib.

Medals will be distributed to participants after the race as well.

