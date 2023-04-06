PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The non-profit organization Family Service Agency of Bay County now has thousands of more dollars to spend on the community. It’s thanks to a fundraiser held Thursday morning at Gulf Coast State College.

The event was called an “Empty Bowls Fundraiser” and they’re thrown all across the world to fight hunger.

Local artists, college officials, and area students all had a hand in making and painting an estimated 250 bowls for this event.

The community got to pick out and purchase one for $20. Then GCSC Culinary Arts students filled the bowls with soup to help combat hunger.

GCSC Arts Professor Tammy Marinuzzi said she was really excited to bring this event back to the college after a five-year break.

“I feel like if there is a normal anymore, I’m apprehensive about saying normal, right? But this year it seems like things have kind of ironed out a little bit and smoothed out,” Marinuzzi said. “So going back into schools and having people come to the college, it seems timely. It seems like a good idea to bring this back.”

Marinuzzi has thrown this event more than 10 times. She said she’s thankful for the community showing their support each and every opportunity.