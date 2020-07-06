Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! offering expert advice at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The “new normal” way of working from home has disrupted routines across the country, and some organizations have found inventive methods to continue offering their services to the public.

UF/IFAS recently took to Zoom to begin a new “Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE!” webinar series, which is free to watch.

Julie McConnell, with the UF/IFAS extension office in Bay County, told News 13 This Morning, a team of horticulture agents from across Northwest Florida started the series as a way to combine their expertise with the working-from-home format.

The next Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! event will be held July 9 at 12 p.m. CT and cover Butterfly Gardening. McConnell will be one of a few extension agents on the upcoming panel.

Find out more by watching the News 13 This Morning segment above.

Below is a series of links for anyone interested in getting involved:

Gardening in the Panhandle LIVE! Blog with a full schedule of Zoom conferences.

Upcoming Butterfly Gardening event information on Facebook.

Zoom registration for tuning in July 9.

More information on Bay County’s UF/IFAS extension office can be found here.