PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– With the school day starting next week and summer coming to a close, many may be under stress, which is why the Panama City Quality of Life and Gypsy Life Yoga are collaborating to host free yoga in the park.

All levels are welcome, you just need to bring your own mat to practice.

“We have participants ranging from age 7 to 70. Yoga is a practice combining breathwork, stretching and strengthening. Those participating have the ability to tailor the session to what they need,” said instructor, Rebecca Albano.

The sunset yoga series kicks off this Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Oaks By the Bay Park located at 2715 W 10th St, Panama City. The series will take place every Thursday through the end of the month.

For those who can’t make evenings, there is also a sunrise class option on Wednesday, August 10th and August 24th from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. at Asbell Park located at 701 E Carolina Blvd. in Panama City.

News 13 this Morning previewed what the class would like with instructor, Rebecca Albano.

The series started in June, but due to popularity its continued through August.

“We are so excited to be able to offer this to our residents especially after all the stress many endured during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Panama City Quality of Life Deputy Director, Marci Schmiege.