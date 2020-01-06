Free running club open to new members

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — #WorkAddict(s) Blountstown, a local running club, is open to new members looking for a way to dedicate themselves to getting in shape in 2020.

The running club meets twice a week, Monday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., at the Train Depot. Joining the group and participating in the runs does not cost anything, and people of all fitness levels are welcome.

Blountstown Fire Chief, Ben Hall, said the running group makes sure no one runs alone, and that the exercise atmosphere is comfortable for all.

Watch this segment above to learn more about running in Calhoun County.

Find more on the running group using its Facebook page.

