Free resources available at upcoming Community Health Fair

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans are more focused now than ever on their health and physical wellness, and an upcoming, free event will give Panhandle community members the chance to learn about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The City of Lynn Haven will hold its 2nd Annual Community Health Fair starting at 9 a.m. on February 18 at the Senior Activity Club.

Ashlyn Alsobrooks and Evgeniya Stetsenko, with the City of Lynn Haven’s Marketing and Communications team, said vendors will bring resources for the community to learn about their mental, emotional and physical health.

They also said free screenings, like receiving a blood pressure reading, will be available on-site.

You do not have to be a Lynn Haven resident to attend this event or have access to any of the free services.

Watch the included segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more from a few of the vendors planning to attend and what resources they will make available.

