Fourth of July fire safety & prevention

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Whether using fireworks or sparklers, or firing up the grill, local fire officials are encouraging multiple safety precautions ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

News 13 This Morning visited Panama City Beach Fire Rescue to learn how people of all ages can celebrate over the weekend in a safe way.

Natalie McQueen, with the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Fire Prevention Program, said firefighters respond primarily to trash can fires, where the sparkler or firework was not properly put out before being thrown away.

McQueen also said the first responders often see medical emergencies involving small children, who were burned or hurt during Fourth of July festivities.

In order to decrease the chances of injuries, McQueen explained stringent supervision is needed for small children when they are holding sparklers or near fireworks and grills.

Firefighters also told News 13, anyone planning to use fireworks or a grill should avoid wearing loose clothing when near a flame, which could catch fire easily and lead to a burn or other injury.

Watch the segments from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

In the case of any sort of emergency, call 911 as soon as possible.

