Forgotten Music Festival to be held in Port St. Joe

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Forgotten Music Festival will come to Port St. Joe November 8-9 on the marina grounds overlooking St. Joseph Bay.

The festival is in its second year after being moved from Mexico Beach to Destin following Hurricane Michael.

Featured music acts include Will Thompson, Sarah Grace and The Soul, Selwyn Birchwood and JP Soars & The Red Hots.

The weekend’s theme, “Come Early, Stay Late,” kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET when the gates open Friday, November 8 and the acts start at 4:30. Saturday’s gates will open at 12 p.m. ET, with acts beginning at 1.

