Forgotten Music Festival to be held in Port St. Joe

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Forgotten Music Festival will come to Port St. Joe November 8-9 on the marina grounds overlooking St. Joseph Bay.

The festival is in its second year after being moved from Mexico Beach to Destin following Hurricane Michael.

Featured music acts include Will Thompson, Sarah Grace and The Soul, Selwyn Birchwood and JP Soars & The Red Hots.

The weekend’s theme, “Come Early, Stay Late,” kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET when the gates open Friday, November 8 and the acts start at 4:30. Saturday’s gates will open at 12 p.m. ET, with acts beginning at 1.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the festival, the lineup and vendors.

Buy tickets online by visiting the festival’s website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Forgotten Music Festival coming to Port St. Joe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forgotten Music Festival coming to Port St. Joe"

Thomas Drive Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thomas Drive Crash"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"

Holly Fair Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holly Fair Interview"

Sensory Nights at WonderWorks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sensory Nights at WonderWorks"

UF IFAS to host tree seminar

Thumbnail for the video titled "UF IFAS to host tree seminar"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.