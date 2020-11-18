Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center to hold Seas & Greetings for holidays

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Resident animal ambassadors and volunteers will welcome the community to the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center November 19 for their annual holiday event: Seas and Greetings.

The event will run from 12 to 6 p.m. E.T. in Port St. Joe and feature local artists and vendors, as well as turtle center merchandise for sale, and the proceeds from which will benefit the center as volunteers work to expand their facilities.

Jessica Swindall, Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center Director, said they hope to move into a new building in the near future, with bigger tanks and space for turtles in their care.

This is the second year for the event, but Swindall and volunteers said anyone who can not make it is still able to show support by coming during normal operating hours on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday’s from 12 to 4 p.m. E.T.

The center’s tortoise and diamondback terrapin ambassadors will be on-hand at the event to help educate the public along with the other displays, where guests can learn about microplastics, turtle nesting season and types of turtles found throughout the Panhandle.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment for more on Seas and Greetings.

Find out more about the Forgotten Coast Sea Turtle Center by visiting the organization on Facebook.