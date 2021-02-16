Forgotten Coast celebrating Mardi Gras with Parade

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Mardi Gras celebrations across the Panhandle have been canceled or postponed for 2021, however, Gulf County’s Forgotten Krewe will hold a parade on Fat Tuesday to recognize the holiday.

Krewe members said the parade will consist of approximately 50 floats, set to make their way down Reid Avenue in Downtown Port St. Joe at 5 p.m. E.T. on February 16.

Following the parade, the Haughty Heron will hold a party with free food and live music.

Patrick Conrad, with the Forgotten Krewe, said the parade participants will throw beads and moon pies for the duration of the route.

Find out more about the planned celebrations by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.