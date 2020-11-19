Food truck festival & Christmas Bazaar bringing holidays to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Food trucks and vendors from across the Southeast will come to Laketown Wharf for November 21 and 22 as part of the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar and Food Truck Festival.

The event does not have a price of admission and begins at 10 a.m. each day and will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Event Coordinator, Tracey Neudecker, said patrons can expect raffle and cash prizes, an appearance from Santa, kid’s games and a bouncy house, live entertainment and vendors selling a variety of merchandise to fit Christmas shopping lists.

Proceeds from this event’s raffles will benefit Second Chance of Northwest Florida, which is a non-profit serving adults who live with traumatic or acquired brain injuries.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning for a look at one of the food trucks attending, as well as information on parking for the event.

Also, visit the Christmas Bazaar’s Facebook page for more on entering raffles and what vendors to expect.