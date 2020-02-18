Food truck adds Mardi Gras-themed menu items

LIVE NOW /
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Local food truck, Swamp Shack BBQ, will add Mardi Gras-inspired menu items starting on Fat Tuesday, February 25.

Items include gumbo and a Cuban sandwich, and the rest of the Shack’s normal menu will be available.

The truck has Creole-style seasoning and flavors in its food, and is located at 20331 SR-20 in Blountstown.

Find more information on the food truck’s hours on its Facebook page.

Get a sneak peek at the food planned for Fat Tuesday in this segment from News 13 This Morning.

