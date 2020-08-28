Floriopolis draws closer to reopening with local events

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Local art staple and community spot Floriopolis will continue working toward reopening with the help of events like Play Music on the Porch Day and Art Break Day 2020.

Floriopolis Creative Director, Heather Parker, said no specific date is set to reopen, but volunteers are making progress on the new location at 1131 Beck Avenue.

Parker and others plan for music to flow around St. Andrews as part of Play Music on the Porch Day, August 29.

Downtown Panama City will participate from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and St. Andrews 3 -6 p.m.

Parker said more than 40 musicians will play music for people to enjoy as they walk around the area and the event is part of a larger, international movement to recognize local musicians.

Another worldwide celebration, Art Break Day, takes place each year on the first Friday in September. Floriopolis will hold Art Break Day 2020 from 12 – 6 p.m. on September 4.

Art sites will be set up throughout the community and include art forms like juggling, yoga, photography, dance, drawing, painting and more, and it is free to attend.

Parker said event sponsors and planners ask all to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when necessary.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning for more, and visit Floriopolis on Facebook.