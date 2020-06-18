Florida Jeep Jam steers into 5th year in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Jeepers of all ages will gather in Panama City Beach for the 5th year at Florida Jeep Jam.

This year’s festivities are ongoing in Frank Brown park through June 20, and the schedule includes an obstacle course, off-site excursions, beach krawl, vendors, beach day and more.

Registration is still open for online or in-person methods at Frank Brown Park.

The event welcomes families and News 13 This Morning learned the public also is invited to spectate and attend events happening throughout the weekend.

Find out more on Florida Jeep Jam by heading to the event’s website and watching the segment above.

