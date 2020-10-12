Florida Department of Health urging vaccine before Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In a time when discussions around vaccines and disease prevention have become commonplace, local departments of health are emphasizing the public receives a “vaccine before Halloween” for a specific virus.

Flu season begins in the fall, and the Florida Department of Health in Bay County is recommending residents are vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible, said Heather Kretzer, Public Information Officer with DOH-Bay.

Kretzer says the department will offer vaccines for everyone six months and older, and the flu shot takes around two weeks to become effective in one’s system.

For children six months to 18 years old, flu shots are free at DOH-Bay through the Vaccines for Children program, and adults can be vaccinated for $36.24, or receive the high-dose vaccine for $69.77, according to the department’s website.

The website also states appointments are required to have a flu shot, and the vaccine can lead to reduced illness and hospitalization from the flu.

To schedule a flu shot appointment, call DOH-Bay at 850-872-4455.

Click here to learn more about flu season from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).