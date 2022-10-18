PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Women’s Council of REALTOR Central Panhandle is gearing up for the return of Flip Flops Bingo.

The annual event is taking place Friday, October 21, at 6:00 P.M. at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort Conference Center.

Individual tickets cost $55 and a VIP table for ten people costs $500. Included in each ticket is 16 games of bingo, snacks, drinks, and more.

All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the Women’s Council of REALTOR Central Panhandle.

To purchase your tickets, click here or email baywcr@gmail.com for more information.