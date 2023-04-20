CARRABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — If you want unique entertainment in Franklin County this weekend, the Carrabelle Chamber of Commerce is throwing the 32nd Annual Riverfront Festival on Saturday.

The event is only getting bigger and better. New this year is the ‘Soccer Collies,’ a group of border collie dogs from Floral City, Florida that play soccer. Kids will get the chance to join them in their sport.

Event organizers have also added a kid’s fashion show. They ask participants to dress nautically for a chance to win a prize. There will be five winners. The competition will occur in front of the pavilion on Marine Street at 1 o’clock.

Directly after, Joan Matey and her group will present a ‘Fishy Fashion Show’ production on the main stage.

“I have a character, ‘The Maritime Marshall’ and I often call Sheriff A.J. to be the actual sheriff and sometimes it’s like the bank teller, people that everybody knows because we’re a small town,” Matey said. “So it’s pretty fun to see these sort of local celebs be in the show.”

Matey said she’s also looking for a young girl around the age of 10 to be a part of the Fishy Fashion Show production. If your child is interested, you can contact her at joanmatey@hotmail.com.

The festival will also feature over 80 vendors lined all along Marine Street in Carrabelle.

Food, live music, and other family-friendly activities are also part of this event. It’s free to attend and starts at 10 a.m. and wraps up at 6 p.m.